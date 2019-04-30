A Look at XXXTentacion’s Success After His Death

Late rapper XXXTentacion, who is nominated for a whopping 10 Billboard Music Awards at the upcoming 2019 ceremony, has never been more popular.

The artist, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot dead in south Florida last June. He was 20 years old. Four men were indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with his killing.

Since his death, more than 22 million copies of his records have been sold. Prior to his death, he had sold approximately 1 million copies of music; his first official solo single "Look at Me!," released in 2016, went platinum a year later.

His 2017 mixtape Revenge was certified gold just this past March. His fifth and latest posthumous single, "Bad!," went platinum in February.

His most successful single, "Sad!," released in March 2018, was certified double platinum four days before the rapper died. Its sales have since doubled. The track debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart. A week after his death, it rose to the No. 1 spot.

On January 23, on what would have been XXXTentacion's 21st birthday, his hip hop group Members Only released a debut studio album, XXTENTACION Presents: Members Only, Vol. 4, which featured posthumous vocals from the rapper.