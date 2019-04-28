Pharrell Williams Brings Out Jay-Z, Diddy and More of the Biggest Rappers at Something in the Water

While the country music fans were partying at Stagecoach 2019 in California, the biggest names from the rap and R&B world united onstage at another festival on the East Coast, presented by Pharrell Williams.

Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Sean "Diddy" Combs were just some of the stars to perform as part of the "Pharrell and Friends" portion of his inaugural Something in the Water event at his hometown of Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday.

Other entertainers who took the stage included Snoop Dogg, Usher, SZA, Charlie Wilson and Tyler the Creator. In addition, Travis Scottperformed a scheduled solo set.