You Won't Believe What the Billboard Music Awards Looked Like 5 Years Ago

Justin Timberlake dominated the award show in 2014 with multiple wins, as did Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons. Robin Thicke, T.I. and Pharrell Williams' hit song "Blurred Lines" also scored four awards at the 2014 show.

So, as we prepare for this year's ceremony, let's take a look back at the red carpet of the 2014 Billboard Music Awards!