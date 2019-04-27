JoJo Siwa Gushes Over "Wonderful" Kanye West After Meeting Him at Rehearsal

JoJo Siwa is befriending the Kardashian-West family one member at a time and she's all about it.

On Saturday, the "Only Getting Better" singer met Kanye West and posted about their chance encounter on social media. In her picture, JoJo flashes her signature peace sign while wearing her trademark rainbow bow while Kanye smiles in his Stormi World shirt from Stormi Webster's first birthday party.

"At Tour rehearsals today and Kanye was rehearsing in the stage next to us!" she captioned the photo. "seriously I've met a lot of people, and Kanye and Kim are literally 2 of the most wonderful people I've ever met! Thank you for being so supportive!"

The 15-year-old recently hung out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye's daughter North West, who appeared in one of JoJo's famous YouTube videos.

In her video, JoJo spent the day babysitting North, who was extremely star-struck and in awe most of the time. The two of them made glitter slime, danced and played hide-and-seek.