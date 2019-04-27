Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken Marries Rich Emberlin

LeeAnne Locken's special day is finally here!

The Real Housewives of Dallas star exchanged vows and said "I Do" to Rich Emberlin on Saturday, People reported.

Family, friends and more than few Bravo co-stars traveled to the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas to witness the couple's ceremony. The bride wore a white lace bridal grown from Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam, paired with an emerald crystal tiara and long veil, and the groom wore a black tux by Don Morphy Prive Clothiers.

On Friday, a day before the wedding, the couple celebrated at a rehearsal dinner with their loved ones. LeeAnne wore a white knee-length shift dress with a sheer, beaded overlay.