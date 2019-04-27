Luke Bryan Shows He Really Knows How to Party at Stagecoach 2019

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 12:45 PM
Wanna party like Luke Bryan? Cool, grab some booze and just...go with the flow.
The 42-year-old brought his country rock star energy to the 2019 Stagecoach festival in Indio, California on Friday night. The returning headliner chugged beer and did shots during his set, which included songs such as "Light It Up," "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "Strip It Down," "Drunk on You," and "That's My Kind of Night."
At one point, he told the crowd that a solution if you had to go pee was just to go ahead and let it run down your leg because it would evaporate quickly, then paused and said, "Actually, forget I said that. Don't do that," according to the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper.
He sure knows how to party, that Luke Bryan.
Other performers on Friday night, the first day of Stagecoach 2019, included Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, Devin Dawson, and Poison's Bret Michaels.
On Saturday, headliner Sam Hunt will take the stage, as well as artists and bands like Luke Combs, Cam, Jessie James Decker, Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Sunday, the final day of the festival, will feature performances from headliner Jason Aldean, plus the likes of Old Dominion, Lauren Alaina, Jordan Davis, Danielle Bradbery, and Tom Jones.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?