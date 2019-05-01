Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Joseph Cultice/NBC
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 7:00 AM
Joseph Cultice/NBC
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are finally here!
This year is truly shaping up to be a historic show. Not only is Kelly Clarkson returning to host for the second year in a row, she will also be performing one of her new songs. And that is just one of the highly-anticipated performances. The Jonas Brothers, BTS featuring Halsey and more artists are set to take the stage. Not to mention, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's debut performance of their new song "Me."
As for the awards, the odds are definitely in Cardi B's favor, with 21 nominations under her belt. Post Malone and Drake follow in close second with 17 nominations each.
Keep checking back here throughout the evening to find out who took home the prized award in each category as we will be updating it in real time and tune into the live broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentaction
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Hot 100 Song
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Better Now," Post Malone
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott
Top Duo and Group
WINNER: BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist
Bazzi
WINNER: Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
YouTube
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani, "Love Lies"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You,"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign, "Psycho"
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Selling Song
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin
"In My Feelings," Drake
"Without Me," Halsey
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Top Social Artist
WINNER: BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Male Rap Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
WINNER: Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top Rap Tour
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Atlantic Records
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentatacion
Top Songs Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Cory Asbury
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
NBC
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
WINNER: Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, AstroWorld
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, AstroWorld
XXXTentacion, ?
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean, Rearview Town
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One's For You
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Top Rock Album
Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
Imagine Dragons, Origins
Mumford & Sons, Delta
Panic! At the Disco, Pray for the Wicked
Twenty One Pilots, Trench
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maulma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Clean Bandit, What Is Love?
David Guetta, 7
Kygo, Kids in Love
Major Lazer, Major Lazer Essentials
The Chainsmokers, Sick Boys
Top Christian Album
Cory Asbury, Reckless Love
Lauren Diagle, Look Up Child
for KING & COUNTRY, Burn the Ships
Hillsong Worship, There Is More
Top Gospel Album
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love
Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats
Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable
WINNER: Tori Kelly, Hiding Place
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
XXXTentacion, "SAD!"
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
Khalid, "Better"
Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone, "Better Now"
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
Top Country Song
Kane Brown, "Heaven"
Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Dan + Shay, "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Top Rock Song
Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband, "Broken"
Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"
Top Dance/Electric Song
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"
Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
Top Christian Song
Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"
Lauren Daigle, "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"
Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells, "Known"
Top Gospel Song
Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"
Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson, "Forever"
Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?