Inside JWoww's Relationship With Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is happy to be dating a new man, confirmed to be wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, after a "super hard year" marred by divorce drama.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story an image of her wining and dining with a mystery man, and her rep said, "JWoww has moved on" from estranged husband and father of her two kids, Roger Mathews. She had filed for divorce from him seven months prior, and their split has not gone smoothly. On a recent episode of her friend and co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, JWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24."

A source confirmed to E! News that JWoww is dating Zack, adding, "They're having fun. They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."

Photos

Jersey Shore Stars Attend JWoww's 34th Birthday Party

"Jenni has had a super hard year," the source continued. "Right now, she just wants to smile a little and feel good. It's hard to say when things between them turned romantic but she's always been into wrestling and fighting so no one was really that surprised by this."

Zack Clayton Carpinello, Facebook

Facebook / Zack Clayton Carpinello

Despite months of divorce drama, Mathews has said he is "extremely happy for" the reality star over her new relationship.

Zack and JWoww actually grew up in the same area of central New York State; he hails from Delmar, a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem, about 11 miles away from JWoww's hometown of East Greenbush, near Albany.

