Van Jones Says Kim Kardashian Is "Brilliant" and "Eats Law Books for Breakfast"

With her political activism, Kim Kardashian has won over CNN's Van Jones, who calls her "brilliant."

The reality star recently announced that she is studying to become a lawyer and has continued to push for criminal justice reform since she lobbied and met with President Donald Trump last year and helped convince him to commute the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense. Van Jones, a CNN political commentator, non-practicing attorney and former adviser to President Barack Obama, interviewed her soon after that meeting and months later, they reunited at the White House to attend a listening session on clemency issues.

"I think like a lot of people, I had a misimpression, I still had her kinda like frozen in time back in the Paris Hilton days," Jones said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday. "She's brilliant."

Jones added that he thinks Kardashian will make a good lawyer "because she's incredibly persuasive and persistent and she eats law books for like, breakfast."