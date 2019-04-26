Nikki Reed's Anniversary Post for Ian Somerhalder Will Melt Your Heart

The honeymoon phase isn't over for this beloved Hollywood couple.

As Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder mark four years of marriage this week, fans are being treated to new wedding photos as well as a few heartfelt words.

In a new Instagram post shared on Friday morning, Nikki revealed a collage of wedding day photos with her main man.

And while the photos are enough to get fans oohing and aahing, it's the caption that is melting more than a few hearts.

"Four years ago we had no idea what we were getting into. We didn't know everything we thought we knew about life, or what it means to be a real life—partner to somebody else. We were just two kids who were crazy about each other," Nikki wrote. "We didn't yet know how to grow with someone, but we knew we were in love and we knew we wanted to learn all of these things...together."