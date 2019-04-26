Avengers: Endgame Scores Record-Breaking $60 Million Opening Night

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 9:49 AM
Snap! That's the sound of Avengers: Endgame shattering records.
The fourth and final film in the Disney-owned Marvel superhero film series has made more than $60 million from Thursday night previews in the U.S., marking the highest preview gross ever and shattering the company's own record; Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $57 million in Thursday night previews in December 2015.
In addition, Avengers: Endgame, starring returning stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffall, and Josh Brolin as the supervillain Thanos, has already earned more than $305 million overseas in its first two days of screenings in some 50 countries.
Movie ticketing company Fandango reported that the movie is now the biggest preseller in company history, selling more advance tickets than sold for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, also the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Fandango says 8,000 showtimes of Avengers: Endgame have already sold out on Fandango at theaters across the U.S.
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures
Avengers: Endgame is expected to top the box office this weekend.
Last weekend's top five movies at the box office were Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's The Curse of La Llorona (which has made $61 million worldwide box office total) and Shazam! ($326 million), plus Disney-owned Twentieth Century Fox's Breakthrough ($25 million), Disney's Captain Marvel ($1.09 billion), and Universal Pictures' Little ($36 million).
