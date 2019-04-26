Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Is Engaged to Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson's love tank is full!

On Friday morning, the Real Housewives of Orange County star dropped some big news on Instagram. As it turns out, she's engaged!

"I said 'Yes,'" the Bravo star shared with her followers while posing with fiancé Steve Lodge outside her Coto de Caza home. "#engaged #happy #mylove."

As soon as the news was revealed, many friends from the Real Housewives franchise couldn't help but express their congratulations.

"And she lived happily ever after!!!! Congratulations to the OG of the OC!!!" Andy Cohen shared on Twitter. "#HappyEndings #LoveTank #BrooksWho #WhoopItUp #FamilyVan #CotoInsurance."