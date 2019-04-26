Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson Is Engaged to Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson's love tank is full!

On Friday morning, the Real Housewives of Orange County star dropped some big news on Instagram. As it turns out, she's engaged!

"I said 'Yes,'" the Bravo star shared with her followers while posing with fiancé Steve Lodge outside her Coto de Caza home. "#engaged #happy #mylove."

As soon as the news was revealed, many friends from the Real Housewives franchise couldn't help but express their congratulations.

"And she lived happily ever after!!!!  Congratulations to the OG of the OC!!!" Andy Cohen shared on Twitter. "#HappyEndings #LoveTank #BrooksWho #WhoopItUp #FamilyVan #CotoInsurance."

In the comments section, Emily Simpson wrote "Congrats!!!" while Tamra Judge shared her approval at the proposal. 

"I am so happy for you both, already planning your wedding in my head," the Cut Fitness owner joked. "@SteveLodge_OC is the perfect partner for you." 

For those hoping for more details about the proposal, you're in luck! According to a source, the romantic moment happened at Vicki's home. It was just the two of them but Steve had gotten the blessing of all six of their children beforehand. After dinner and a bottle of wine, he got down on one knee and proposed.

We're told the ring is more than five carats and cameras were not rolling when the proposal happened. "Vicki is completely ecstatic and over the moon," our source shared. "[Her daughter] Briana is thrilled and is coming to town this weekend to celebrate with them."

Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge

Instagram

Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County have watched the couple's love story blossom after they met at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim, Calif. And unlike her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers where many cast members questioned the romance, many approved of this love story.

"He makes me happy," Vicki previously shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! "I want to marry Steve." 

She also previously told E! News, "I went through a little bumpiness for the last five years. I got divorced…and it stings. It hurts. But sometimes, I think you just have to find out for yourself what's right. I'm at a good place but I like being married. I'm a marriage girl."

Guess there's only one thing left to do: Whoop it up! 

A new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere later this year.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

