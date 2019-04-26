Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Me, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie are set to perform their new hit song "ME!" for the first time live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, the superstar duo will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to open the award show. This news comes just hours after Swift and Urie's collaboration was released to the world. At midnight on Friday, Swift kicked off her new musical era as she premiered the music video for "ME!" during a YouTube livestream event with her fans.

In less than 10 hours after its release, the video already has close to 30 million views.

Photos

Taylor Swift's 13 Best Songs Ever

While appearing on Thursday night's 2019 NFL Draft on ABC, Swift opened up to Robin Roberts about the meaning of the song.

"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift explained. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse."

Be sure to tune in to NBC on May 1 to watch Swift and Urie perform their hit song!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1604

LOL! Kim Kardashian Almost Loses It When a Healer Won't Stop Burping in Her Face in Bali

Channing Tatum, Step Up

Step Up or Strip Down, Because It's Channing Tatum's Birthday! Celebrate With His Best Roles

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors and Selena Gomez Speculation

Black-ish, The Village, Empire

Bubble Watch 2019: Which TV Shows Are in Danger of Being Canceled?

Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon, Music Video, Tonight Show

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd Recreate "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" '80s Music Video

Taylor Swift, Me, Music Videos

Taylor Swift's ''ME!'' Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs and Symbolism

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.