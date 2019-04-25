Taylor Swift Drops New Music: Listen to "ME!'' and Watch the Music Video

We think Taylor Swift did something really good tonight!

After more than a few theories and weeks of rumors, the time has finally come: new music has arrived for Swifties.

Just after midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor surprised fans by releasing a new track called "ME!" The hit features Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

Hours ago, Swift stopped by the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC to share her inspiration for the track with Robin Roberts.

"ME! Is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it," she shared. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves.

She also gave a sweet shout out to her loyal fanbase, adding, "The fans are amazing. I can not believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful. I can't believe how much they care. So it makes it more fun for me to create music, to create music videos knowing that they'll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints."