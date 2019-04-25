A Bunch of Bachelor Stars Are Doing a Reality Series About Life After the Show

The entire series is six episodes, and the first two episodes will debut on May 8 at 6 p.m. ET.

Per Kinetic Content: "In the series premiere of Rose Buds we catch up with Ashley and Jared as they merge their lives with Jared finally moving in. Ashley's sister and room-mate, Lauren, will be re-introduced, and fans will watch as Jared has to acclimate to living with his newly-engaged fiancé, her sister and their two dogs. We will follow Jade and Tanner's stressful cross country move to make Los Angeles their permanent home, and their emotional road to baby number two. Nick and Dean make appearances as they continue cultivating their professional endeavors, and embark on epic adventures. Fans will be thrilled to see additional familiar faces throughout the season. Make sure to mark your calendars for an adrenaline-packed season finale that will leave you wiping away tears and picking your jaw up off the floor.

Rose Buds will highlight the lives of this dynamic group of friends in various stages of love, marriage and career. It's a look at these individuals and relationships beyond the walls of the famous mansion they all met in."