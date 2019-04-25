We Can't Stop Watching Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson Roast Each Other

If you don't have anything nice to say, sit next to these Avengers stars.

Ahead of the official release of Avengers: Endgame this Friday, two of the movie's biggest stars came together to participate in an unconventional game.

Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson appeared on BBC Radio 1 for another round of "Playground Insults."

For the rules, all players shouldn't hold back when delivering insults about the other. Don't take the attacks personally. And remember the sassy comments leave the room when you do.

So, who's ready to play?