Rami Malek Joins Daniel Craig in Bond 25: All the Casting Details

Bond 25 has officially kicked off production!

On Thursday morning, the cast of the highly-anticipated James Bond film was revealed. Joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming film will be Rami Malek, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah. Additionally, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright are returning for the new film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The cast reveal took place during a livestream event from Jamaica, where part of the movie is set to be filmed. Malek, who will play the villain in Bond 25, joined the event via a video message as he was unable to make it to Jamaica for the launch.