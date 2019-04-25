Dickies Are Trending in Hollywood

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm Trends: Dickies

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you think of Dickies, what do you think of?

We, for one, immediately start reminiscing and taking a stroll down memory lane, circa 1990. Low-riding khaki pants were all the rage, and if you didn't have a logo backpack, were you even relevant? We're being sassy, we know, but we're also being serious because the nostalgic brand is making a real-time comeback in Hollywood right now. You heard us, the brand's iconic low-rise straight leg pants, cropped tees and overalls are all back in style.

So if your closet needs a Dickies refresh, here you go, girl!

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Cotton Logo-Print Denim Jacket

Now here's a spring jacket we can get onboard with.

SHOP NOW: $79 $32 at Macy's

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Denim Zip-Front Skirtall

This zip-front skirt dress is about to be your newest spring statement piece. 

SHOP NOW: $65 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Oversized T-Shirt Dress

Style this oversized tee with combat boots or tie it up and wear it with jeans.

SHOP NOW: $44 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Worker Low-Rise Straight Leg Pant

Khakis are back, y'all! 

SHOP NOW: $34 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Stripe Crop Shirt

There's something about this embroidered crop top that feels vintage to us (and we're into it).

SHOP NOW: $40 $30 at Tillys

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies High-Rise Carpenter Short

Add a pop of color to your outfit with these high-rise carpenter shorts. 

SHOP NOW: $39 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Icon Logo Tube Top

The classic Dickie's logo on a red-hot tub top just feels right, you know? 

SHOP NOW: $16 at Tillys

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Straight-Leg Carpenter Pant

You'll be the coolest girl in the room with these casual olive green carpenter pants. 

SHOP NOW: $60 $50 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Clear PVC Iridescent Backpack

Coachella might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't sport this rad PVC backpack all season long. 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Tillys

Article continues below

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Women's Denim Skirt

Listen, you're never going to be mad at yourself for investing in a classic denim skirt. 

SHOP NOW: $47 at Amazon

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Roll-Cuff Denim Shortalls

These bright white denim shortalls are calling our name!

SHOP NOW: $45 at Tillys

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Wide Stripe Dickies Crop Tee

If you ask us, it's cropped tees for the win all spring long.

SHOP NOW: $35 at Tillys

Article continues below

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Original 4-Pocket Striped Skinny Pant

Is it just us or are these striped skinny pants making you take a serious stroll dowm memory lane? 

SHOP NOW: $39 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Swirl Checker Crop Hoodie

This cropped hoodie is cute, but more importantly it's comfy.

SHOP NOW: $45 at Tillys

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt

A plaid shirt may feel like a winter staple, but leave it unbuttoned and it's the ideal lightweight layer. 

SHOP NOW: $50 $35 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Frayed Skirtall

OK, something about this bright red dress strikes the right balance between fun and flirty. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at Tillys

E-Comm: Dickies Trend of the Week

Dickies Rainbow Logo Crop Tee

We've said it a few times, but we'll say it again: We live for a casual cropped tee! 

SHOP NOW: $25 at Tillys

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Fashion , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Just Had a Major Fashion Moment—Until Kim Kardashian Stepped In

Jennifer Lopez, Latin Billboard

See the Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time

Taylor Swift, Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift Dazzles in Princess-Inspired Gown at 2019 TIME 100 Gala

"Avengers: Endgame" Premiere Fashion Round-Up

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Rocks Bright Pink Hair Days Before Her Rumored New Music Release

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

E-Comm: Retinol Products Ranked

Retinol Products That Will Transform Your Skin—Ranked

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.