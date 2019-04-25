Dickies Are Trending in Hollywood

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you think of Dickies, what do you think of?

We, for one, immediately start reminiscing and taking a stroll down memory lane, circa 1990. Low-riding khaki pants were all the rage, and if you didn't have a logo backpack, were you even relevant? We're being sassy, we know, but we're also being serious because the nostalgic brand is making a real-time comeback in Hollywood right now. You heard us, the brand's iconic low-rise straight leg pants, cropped tees and overalls are all back in style.

So if your closet needs a Dickies refresh, here you go, girl!