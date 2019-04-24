EXCLUSIVE!

Pauly D and Vinny Learn a Lot of Dirty Laundry About Their Potential Wifeys on Double Shot at Love

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:30 PM

On Double Shot at Love, there's a twist to the old Jersey Shore GTL saying. Now, it's gym, tan, air your dirty laundry.

In the exclusive sneak peek of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore bros task a group of contestants with pairing up confessions with the corresponding lady. Some of the confessions include, "bites toenails," "married after nine months," "was a fat kid" and "has hairy toes."

Come for the confessions, stay for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino reacting to the big reveals.

Jersey Shore Romance Report

"Victoria had a sexless relationship for five years—holy s—t!" Pauly says.

"They call that a friend," Vinny says in the clip above.

Turns out it's Holly who bites her toenails. "Holly, what are you doing?" Vinny asks.

"It's only when I'm nervous!" she says.

"Biting toenails, like that's nasty, but dang you're flexible," Pauly says.

The reveals help Pauly D and Vinny see a new side to the contestants and make them rethink how quickly they're moving ahead with some of the ladies.

Meet the Double Shot at Love ladies below.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alysse

Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Derynn

Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Marissa

Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Zuljeily

Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Shira

Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Christina

Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alli

Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nadya

Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Deseree

Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Victoria

Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nikki

Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Elle

Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Susan

Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Mish

Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Cate

Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittnay

Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Ashley

Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittani

Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Maria

Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Holly

Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.

