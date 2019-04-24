Sam Smith Unable to Perform at Billboard Music Awards Due to Vocal Strain

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 10:55 AM

Sam Smith

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sam Smith won't be able to take the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 26-year-old singer, who recently canceled performances due to vocal strain, has announced that he'll be unable to perform at the upcoming award show on May 1.

"In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest," a statement on Smith's Twitter read on Wednesday. "Regrettably this means he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week. We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health."

Smith was scheduled to perform several concerts in Cape Town last week, but had to cancel midway through his first show.

"Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled," a statement on entertainment company BIG Concerts' Twitter account read on April 16. "Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available."

We're wishing you a speedy recovery, Sam!

