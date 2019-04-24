The 100, Roswell Reboot and More Get New Seasons From The CW

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 11:00 AM

The 100 season seven has a nice ring to it, yeah? The CW made it official and renewed the fan-favorite series for a seventh season ahead of the upcoming season six premiere on Tuesday, April 30.

Joining The 100 with new seasons are In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and All American.

The CW previously renewed Charmed, Legacies, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural. The network already said goodbye to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin and iZombie will wrap up in 2019. Supernatural and Arrow will end after the 2019-2020 seasons.

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"As we begin to plan for the 2019-2020 season, we're thrilled to have this roster of 14 exceptionally creative and distinctive series, including all five first year shows, as the foundation on which to continue to build the multiplatform future of The CW," Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, said in a statement.  "One of our key long-term goals has been to continually add more original programming all year round, especially in midseason and summer, and with these returning shows and the new series we'll order as we get closer to the May upfront, next season on The CW is shaping up to be our most robust year-round schedule yet."

Specific premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

For more scoop on what's coming back and what's canceled, click through our guide now.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

