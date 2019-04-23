Serena Williams Reveals the Toughest Part of Planning Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Planning a baby shower for any friend can be a major source of stress, but can you imagine coordinating one that is literally fit for a royal?

Well, when Serena Williamstook on the challenge of planning Meghan Markle's upscale baby shower, the pressure was truly on. "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, ‘Let's make it perfect,'" shares the athlete in an interview with Business of Fashion

She adds that it was "a lot" to take on, especially amidst awards season, when she introduced the Best Picture nominee at the Academy Awards. 

Despite the pressure to create a wedding shower worthy of the Duchess of Sussex, Williams definitely rose to the occasion. The Duchess' intimate shower was held at the trendy Mark Hotel in the penthouse, which comes in at a cost of $75,000 a night. A-listers like Amal ClooneyGayle King and Jessica Mulroney gathered at the hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

But when it comes to projects she's involved in, Serena always strives for the best. The Olympic gold-medalist shares that she wants everything to be of top-tier quality, whether it's her fashion line or her investments in female-empowering companies. And she even has the endorsement of the Duchess herself. 

Last year, the 34-year-old, who wed Prince Harry, was spotted wearing the "boss blazer" from Serena's collection, instantly making the clothing item a best-seller. "It's so fun because people are like, ‘Oh my God. Like wow, the quality is crazy,'" she tells the magazine. "Listen, if we're giving our stuff to Meghan, it has to be the highest quality that we can get. So, that's what I tell our team internally: ‘We have to make sure it's super high quality that, you know, is fit for a royal princess!'"

The Duchess will no doubt start wearing more of the comfortable yet quality items once she becomes a first-time mom. There are just days left until Meghan welcomes her and Prince Harry's first child together, and the world is waiting in eager anticipation.

