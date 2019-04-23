Maisie Williams Had the Best Response to People Uncomfortable With Her Game of Thrones Sex Scene

It was a first for Maisie Williams in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season. A first for the 22-year-old actor that left a few people uncomfortable. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the Sunday, April 21 episode, on the eve of the battle with the Night King at Winterfell, Williams' Arya Stark has sex for the first time with Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Arya is 18 in the show. Williams has been playing her since she was 12 years old. Some people took issue with the scene. To that, Williams said on Twitter, "if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe."