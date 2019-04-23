Whitney Port: Not Every The Hills Reboot Cast Member Has Matured

The Hills are alive with the sound of drama once again for MTV with The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot bringing back many original cast members of the "reality show." It may have been a no-brainer for MTV to bring the show back, but it wasn't so easy for Whitney Port to sign on.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make to go back to The Hills," Whitney told E! News at Skybar at the Mondrian LA while promoting Seed Beauty. "Honestly, I was scared. I'm 34 years old now, I have a child, I have my husband, relationships that are really meaningful to me and I didn't really want them exploited or messed with."