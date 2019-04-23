Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zachary Levi is bringing some superhero-level star power to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Shazam! star is set to host the annual award show, the network announced on Tuesday. "Oh what? Oh…what!?" the actor says into the camera while holding a golden popcorn statue to announce the news.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum joins a history of celebrities tapped for the special gig, including most recently Adam DeVine and Tiffany Haddish.

As for the star-studded list of nominees for this year, it will be announced in the coming weeks, MTV said.