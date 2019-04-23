Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Loving Birthday Message to Prince Louis

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 6:29 AM

Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Inset

Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Too cute!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left a sweet message for Prince Louis in celebration of his birthday. The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 1 today, April 23! In honor of his special day, the royal family released adorable new photos of the smiling youngster, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," a post on the Kensington Palace Instagram page read on Monday evening. "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.‬"

In response to the photo, Harry and Meghan left a comment for their nephew via their joint Instagram account.

"Happy Birthday Louis!" Meghan and Harry wrote. "Sending lots of love from both of us xo."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Louis, Instagram

Instagram

This message from the couple comes shortly before they're due to welcome their first child together. Over the weekend, the Duke of Sussex attended Easter Sunday Service without the expecting Duchess of Sussex, indicating we could be just days away from the birth of the royal baby. Meghan previously revealed that she's due to give birth at the end of April/early May.

In anticipation of the baby's birth, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, has reportedly arrived in London to be with her daughter during this special time.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom. The trip is set to take place from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 5. 

The couple previously met with the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

