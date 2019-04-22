Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Red Carpet Debut at Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger can cross one important item off of their to-do list: their red carpet debut.
The duo arrived arm-in-arm at the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday night. What's more, they even seemed to coordinate their outfits. The Parks and Recreation star looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and a tie that perfectly matched his date's attire. The Maverick and Me author stunned in a Monique Lhuillier one shoulder gown with a slit.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger were just two of the many, many celebrities at the premiere. Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper and Natalie Portman were just a few of the famous faces at the event.
Just as it's a major night for highly-awaited Marvel film, it's just as big a deal for fans of the couple. Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been together for just under a year as they were first spotted out together enjoying a Father's Day picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif. It seems he was pretty "smitten" from the get-go.
Since June 2018, their relationship has featured a fair share of family outings, holiday dinners and more. Just about seven months later, merely days after their Cabo getaway for New Years' Eve, the Guardians of the Galaxy star finally popped the question. They both announced the happy news on Jan. 13 in matching Instagram posts.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he wrote as the caption of their gleeful proposal picture.
The 29-year-old wrote similar words on her Instagram page. "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."
A source told E! News just days after the proposal that the couple had some specific ideas for their wedding. The insider said at the time they were "looking at summer wedding dates" with it potentially in Martha's Vineyard. However, it may now take place in the fall or winter. The source explained it is "a special place" for the daughter of the former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The insider added, "Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional."
Pratt himself said a few weeks later that he was "pretty involved" in the planning process, just like his future mother-in-law Maria Shriver. The source told E! News that Shriver "will be very involved" in the details.
A second source told E! News in March that Schwarzenegger "is taking her time planning the wedding." They said, "Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding, they are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid."
To get the rest of your Avengers fill, take a look at the gallery below to see more pictures from the world premiere.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie Larson
Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tessa Thompson
Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus
This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Mark Ruffalo
Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Cobie Smulders
The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chris Evans
Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth
Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter
The couple steps out for a night to remember.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Letitia Wright
Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Renner
The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
Iron Man has arrived!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Vin Diesel
He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kathryn Boyd & Josh Brolin
The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Evangeline Lilly
Lady in red!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Paul Rudd
Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pom Klementieff
The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Karen Gillan
Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Anthony Mackie
Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Hardwich & Lydia Hearst
Chris Hardwick and The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress bring pops of patterns to the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.
