How Kelsey Wells Went From Exercise Sceptic to Global Fitness Icon

Five years ago, Kelsey Wells never imagined she'd become one of the world's most sought-after fitness trainers.

Back then, the former interior designer had "no understanding" of health or nutrition and considered working out to be a "chore".

"I used to think there were two kinds of people: Healthy people and normal people," the 29-year-old told E! News while in Sydney. "I just didn't understand the impact that exercise could have on your emotional and mental wellbeing aside from your physical health."

It took the birth of her son, Anderson, to make her rethink her outlook on exercise after post-natal depression left her feeling "foreign" in her own skin. Struggling with self-esteem issues, the Utah native turned to Australian trainer Kayla Itsines' Bikini Body Guide (BBG) and began documenting her health and fitness journey on Instagram.

"For the first time in my life I was really caring for my body, and the more you care for yourself the more you start to appreciate yourself," Wells said.