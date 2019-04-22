Britney Spears Leaves Mental Health Facility to Celebrate Easter With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is looking "happy and relaxed," as she makes a rare public outing since checking into a mental health facility.

According to an eyewitness at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel, the "Lucky" pop star was in good spirits after enjoying Easter Sunday with her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"The singer emerged from the hotel looking relaxed and happy with Sam guiding her out and getting the door for her," the eyewitness tells E! News. Apparently, the 37-year-old songstress "spent a relaxing day at the upscale hotel" with Asghari.

"Britney appeared happy, smiling as she emerged and headed to her car in a summer dress and Birkenstocks." The source adds, "Sam is clearly looking out for his long-time girlfriend, he made sure to walk ahead of her and see her to her car."

A second source shares the same sentiments, telling us that "she looked really relaxed, totally zen and just chill" and that her 25-year-old beau "seems very protective of her."