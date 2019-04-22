American Idol Judges Trusted America's Vote For Latest Eliminations

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 12:52 PM

Not every contestant can make it through to every round of American Idol. 

That's just the cold hard truth of the competition, and as sad as the judges were to see Uche and Dimitrius Graham go last night, they don't regret not using their saves on the two singers, even after they saved them going into the top 10. 

"It was the right answer," judge Lionel Richie told E! News after the show. "It was the right decision because of the fact that we want to hold that vote for something that really comes up. It was difficult. We love them so much. It's family now, but we have to make those decisions." 

"We have to also trust what America is voting for in some ways, because we did save them," added Katy Perry, who was dressed like Ursula for the Disney-themed night. "They were voted out last week, and we can't keep saving them, and also, we just want to hold that vote. We'll see. Maybe next week, we'll need it." 

Photos

American Idol Season 17: Who's Still in the Competition?

Uche and Dimitrius seemed to understand the decision, and have big plans to take over the world anyway. 

"Like Dimitrius Graham and Uche, this will not be the last of both of us. We're super excited. We're super grateful. We're super blessed. This was a fun journey. This was a fun experience. The top eight, they're great. They're phenomenal people. We wish the best for everybody. We're feeling good about it." 

"They're family," Uche adds of the remaining contestants, before closing things out with a quote from an American Idol champion. 

"We'll let Jesus take the wheel." 

Take a look at who did make it to the Top 8 below! 

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Ashley Hess

Ashley, 27, was eliminated on April 15.

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Riley Thompson

Riley, 16, was sent home on April 15.

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Evelyn Cormier

Former 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn was sent home during the live results show on April 15.

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Eddie Island

Eddie, the 25-year-old from Nashville, was sent home during the live results show.

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Uché

Uché, 24, was saved by Lionel Richie in the top 10, but was eliminated before the top 8. 

American Idol

ABC

ELIMINATED: Dimitrius Graham

Dimitrius, 27, made his way to the Top 10, but didn't quite make it to the top 8. 

American Idol

ABC

Alyssa Raghu

Alyssa made it to the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Wade Cota

Wade, 27, made it through.

American Idol

ABC

Madison VanDenburg

Madison, 17, made it to the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Jeremiah, 26, is in the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Walker Burroughs

The 20-year-old made it to the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Laine Hardy

Laine, 18, proceeded to the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Laci Kaye Booth

Laci, 23, made it to the Top 8.

American Idol

ABC

Alejandro Aranda

Alejandro Aranda, 25, made it to the Top 8.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m 

TAGS/ American Idol , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG

