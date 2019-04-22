Luke Perry's Finale Riverdale Episode Features a "Beautiful" Moment Between Fred and Archie

A moment fans have been dreading is upon us: Luke Perry's final Riverdale episode airs Wednesday, April 24 on The CW.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the news along with a picture of Perry in character as Fred Andrews.

"This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

See the tweet below.