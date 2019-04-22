See Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture's Cutest Moments

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 8:24 AM

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Cuteness overload!

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their first Easter with their 9-month-old daughter, Kulture, over the weekend. In a photo posted to the Grammy winner's Instagram on Sunday, the trio can be seen dressed up for the holiday celebration. 

"Happy Easter from mines to yours," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

While the 26-year-old "Money" rapper and the 27-year-old Migos star are very protective over their daughter, they have been sharing more photos and videos of their baby girl in recent months. While spending time with Kulture on Sunday, Offset also shared an adorable video of his daughter saying "dada," which he captioned, "Yes finally."

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Cutest Moments

In celebration of the family's sweet holiday posts, we're looking back at all of Kulture's cutest moments on social media! Take a trip down memory lane with these adorable photos of Kulture, shared by her parents!

Cardi B, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Mother-Daughter Moment

On Sept. 2, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and daughter Kulture touching hands.

"I needed a girl like you. KK," Cardi captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment.

Cardi B, Kulture

First Photo

The 26-year-old rapper posted the first picture of Kulture's face in December, writing alongside the photo, "My heart."

Cardi B, Kulture

Private Jet

Cardi shared a photo of herself holding Kulture on a plane in January.

"I gotta fly I need a jet yea I need room for my legs , I got a baby I need some money shiieeet I need cheese for my egg ❤️ #Reebok," Cardi captioned the Instagram post.

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Family Vacation

The Grammy winner posted a family photo on Instagram in February, writing, "PUNTA CANA ❤️ @offsetyrn KK 3 month old."

Kulture, Cardi B

"My Beautiful Baby Girl"

In March, Offset shared a video of Cardi gushing over baby Kulture, who donned a super cute hat in the post.

"Yay, Kulture!" Cardi could be heard saying in the Instagram video. "Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl."

The Migos star captioned the post, "My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens."

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Easter Baby

"Happy Easter from mines to yours," Cardi captioned this sweet family photo.

