Justin Bieber Joins Ariana Grande Onstage at Coachella for Surprise Performance

He's back!

Justin Bieber made his return to the stage on Sunday night, performing alongside Ariana Grande at Coachella. The 25-year-old singer, who has been taking a break from the spotlight in recent years, surprised the crowd at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by joining his pal during her headlining performance.

"Coachella, I wasn't gonna bring any guests out tonight, but my friend Justin Bieber came all the way out to spend some time with y'all," Grande told a screaming crowd as Bieber appeared on the stage. "And we thought it might be fun to do something for you guys. This was not planned at all. Thank you for being here Justin, we love you so much."