Justin Bieber Joins Ariana Grande Onstage at Coachella for Surprise Performance

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 4:43 AM

He's back!

Justin Bieber made his return to the stage on Sunday night, performing alongside Ariana Grande at Coachella. The 25-year-old singer, who has been taking a break from the spotlight in recent years, surprised the crowd at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by joining his pal during her headlining performance.

"Coachella, I wasn't gonna bring any guests out tonight, but my friend Justin Bieber came all the way out to spend some time with y'all," Grande told a screaming crowd as Bieber appeared on the stage. "And we thought it might be fun to do something for you guys. This was not planned at all. Thank you for being here Justin, we love you so much."

After performing "Sorry," Bieber thanked the audience, telling the crowd, "I haven't been on a stage in like two years."

"I had no idea I was gonna be on a stage tonight, absolutely no idea," Bieber said as Grande confirmed "true story."

The artist added that he "wore this fly outfit" not knowing he was going to be taking the Coachella stage.

"So anyways, this is my first time onstage in like two years," Bieber said. "I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back, you know what I'm saying? Thank you so much, Coachella, thank you so much, Ariana Grande."

Before leaving the stage, Bieber also teased that an album is "coming soon."

"Thank you @ArianaGrande," he tweeted after the performance. "Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you."

Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram Story to share a video of her husband's performance, writing, "sorrychella."

It was just days ago that both Bieber and Grande teamed up with Lil Dicky and Leonardo DiCaprio for the star-studded track, "Earth." You can check out the music video for the song, which is helping to promote climate change, HERE.

