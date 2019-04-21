Game of Thrones Prepares for Death With Hook Ups, Truth-Telling, and More Reunions

If this entire final season of Game of Thrones is just a whole bunch of random "long time coming" moments, we honestly wouldn't be mad.

Where the premiere was all tense reunions, the second episode was filled with important conversations and casual hangouts and little things that made us, in our weaker moments, flail just a little bit. Even Lyanna Mormont wishing her cousin, Jorah Mormont, good luck was sweet and lovely, but we were absolutely losing it over some bigger developments. Arya and Gendry finally hooked up! Jaime knighted Brienne! Missandei and Greyworm made plans for the future!

Unfortunately, many of these beautiful little moments came as everyone was just sitting around waiting for their death in the approaching battle against the army of the dead, and it sort of feels like the more beautiful the moment, the more likely the death is coming.

And then, the thing that had us going "oh s--t" as we realized what was happening: Jon told Dany the truth. Oh boy.

Let's discuss the bigger moments, shall we?