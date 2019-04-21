Jessica Simpson Celebrates First Easter With Baby Birdie: See Holiday Photos of Her and Other Stars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 12:39 PM

Jessica Simpson's got herself a little birdie at home this Easter.

The singer and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their first holiday with their new daughter for the first time. Simpson gave birth to Birdie Mae Johnson a month ago. She joined big sister Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5. Simpson posted a sweet family pic on Easter Sunday.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she wrote.

Other celebs who posted images from their Easter celebrations included Geri HalliwellKendra Wilkinson and Fergie. Other stars are celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover. 

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style

See photos from their celebrations:

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Geri Halliwell

Instagram

Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girls singer appears with husband Christian Horner and kids Bluebell and Montague.

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell, Ace, Birdie, Kids, Son, Daughter, Easter 2019

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson

The singer celebrates Easter with husband Eric Johnson and their children MaxwellAce and newborn daughter Birdie.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Brittany Aldean

Instagram

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

She posted a photo of their toddler son Memphis.

Joshua Malina, Passover 2019

Instagram / Joshua Malina

Joshua Malina

The Scandal star enjoyed some matzo ball soup on Passover.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Chanel Iman

The model posted this photo of her daughter Cali.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Abby Lee Miller

Instagram

Abby Lee Miller

The Dance Moms star celebrates Easter with the kids.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Mariah Carey

Instagram

Mariah Carey

The singer gets in the Easter spirit.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan kids

Instagram

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead star and wife Hilarie Burton's kids have a sweet message for their dad.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Fergie, Axl

Instagram

Fergie and Axl

The singer visits the Easter Bunny with son Axl.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Hoda Kotb, Haley

Instagram

Hoda Kotb

The Today show star and her eldest daughter Haley dye Easter eggs.

Celebrities Celebrate Easter, Chanel Iman

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson

The reality star celebrates Easter with her kids.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer, Easter 2019

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers & Armie Hammer

Happy Easter, Harper and Ford! The proud mom and dad take their little ones to meet the Easter Bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles. 

Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow

Instagram

Terry Dubrow & Heather Dubrow

The Botched star gathers his family for a fun-filled Passover celebration.

Lana Del Rey, Easter 2019

Instagram

Lana Del Rey

"Real Housewives of West Hollywood," the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram while celebrating with her gal pals. 

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Easter 2019

Instagram

Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared this throwback photo of her daughters with their dad, who is currently facing possible deportation. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

