Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter After Surprise Performance: Watch

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 21, 2019 9:26 AM
Are you ready to celebrate Easter with Kanye West?
The rapper brought his now-famous musical and spiritual Sunday Service to 2019 Coachella. The event followed a surprise late-night performance from Kanye at the festival. He joined Kid Cudi onstage to perform their a few songs from their Kids See Ghosts album as well as Kanye's 2016 song "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," which features Cudi.
The two reunited at Kanye's Sunday Service, which also featured appearances by Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and their eldest daughter North West, 5, plus Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and fellow rapper Chance the Rapper.
The service was live-streamed on the festival's YouTube page at 9 a.m. PT, offering the general public the first full-length glimpse at the weekend event.
Watch Kanye's Easter Sunday Service at Coachella below:
Over the past few months, accompanied by a gospel choir and many musicians, Kanye has led his Sunday Services in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and Kim's home. Last month, Kanye announced that he would bring his Sunday Service to Coachella.
North often steals the show by dancing and appearing onstage with a mic. She was seen dancing on a hill at Sunday's event.
She and Kim wore matching white outfits. The reality star posted on her Instagram Story videos of the two traveling in a car. She asked her daughter if she was excited to perform at her father's Sunday Service. The little girl got shy and said, "No, Daddy is."
Kim and North and their way to Sunday Service at Coachella Music Festival
Prior to Saturday night, Kanye has performed at Coachella three times, once as a headliner in 2011, and also took the stage in 2006 and 2016.
