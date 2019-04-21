Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter After Surprise Performance: Watch

Over the past few months, accompanied by a gospel choir and many musicians, Kanye has led his Sunday Services in the hills of Calabasas, not far from his and Kim's home. Last month, Kanye announced that he would bring his Sunday Service to Coachella.

North often steals the show by dancing and appearing onstage with a mic. She was seen dancing on a hill at Sunday's event.

She and Kim wore matching white outfits. The reality star posted on her Instagram Story videos of the two traveling in a car. She asked her daughter if she was excited to perform at her father's Sunday Service. The little girl got shy and said, "No, Daddy is."