Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Celebrates Her Wedding Shower Gatsby Style

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylors wedding day is getting closer and closer, which means it's bridal shower time!
Cartwright traveled back home to Kentucky over the weekend where she gathered with some of her close friends and loved ones for one of her two bridal showers as well as some other rated-R moments with her pals for a "mini bachelorette" party. Her other shower will be in Los Angeles and televised for Vanderpump Rules.
The 30-year-old shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday from her get-together, which looked like it gathered inspiration from the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald book The Great Gatsby.
Cartwright wore a white and gold sequin dress that looked like a flapper outfit as well as a long strand of pearls and a pearl head covering. She also had on long white fringe earrings and, in some pictures, a white furry boa.
Daisy Buchanan herself would have been proud of her clothing choice!
Many of Cartwright's guests dressed to the nines, too. Her friends wore flapper dresses as well as feather headbands.
On Friday night, she and some gal pals had a "mini bachelorette" party which included "team bride" shot glasses as well as some other phallic-shaped and NSFW souvenirs.
Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Taylor got engaged in June 2018 when he popped the question with a stunning and meaningful $70,000 ring.
Taylor explained that the ring is symbolic of more than just their engagement. He said during an episode of the show, "When my father passed away, he left some money for my sister and I, and I'm using my money for the right."
Cartwright and Taylor shared some updates about their wedding with E! News at the JustFab & ShoeDazzle's Desert Oasis event in early April. While we won't see the dress until her wedding day, she did reveal it was "custom" and "it is awesome."
The groom-to-be shared some pictures from his fiancée's big day, too. He posted a picture of her in a veil and captioned it, "Glowing!!!! Hope you're having fun baby. (Bachelorette party one of two)."
He called Cartwright his "beautiful bride to be" in another post.
Take a look at the pictures below to get a glimpse of Cartwright's 1920s bridal shower.
Instagram
Smile for Gatsby
Cartwright and one of her friends share a smile at her bridal shower in Kentucky on April 20.
Instagram
A Flapper Queen
The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous selfie at her shower as she's dressed to the nines in flapper attire.
Instagram
Here comes the bride
Cartwright smiles at her mini bachelorette party on Friday night.
Instagram
Go team!
The Vanderpump Rules star and her friends celebrate at her party on Friday night with some "team bride" shot glasses.
Instagram
Getting ready for the big day
The 30-year-old smiles with more of her friends at the festive gathering.
Instagram
Sweet treats
Guests at Cartwright's bridal shower enjoy some 1920s-themed cookies.
We can't wait for the big day!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.