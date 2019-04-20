Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Celebrates Her Wedding Shower Gatsby Style

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylors wedding day is getting closer and closer, which means it's bridal shower time!

Cartwright traveled back home to Kentucky over the weekend where she gathered with some of her close friends and loved ones for one of her two bridal showers as well as some other rated-R moments with her pals for a "mini bachelorette" party. Her other shower will be in Los Angeles and televised for Vanderpump Rules.

The 30-year-old shared a number of photos and videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday from her get-together, which looked like it gathered inspiration from the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald book The Great Gatsby.

Cartwright wore a white and gold sequin dress that looked like a flapper outfit as well as a long strand of pearls and a pearl head covering. She also had on long white fringe earrings and, in some pictures, a white furry boa.

Daisy Buchanan herself would have been proud of her clothing choice!