Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over Working With Donald Trump

Donald Trump/Twitter
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 4:11 PM
Donald Trump/Twitter
Kim Kardashian has heard people's criticism of her working with Donald Trump and she doesn't care about it, because she wants to save lives.
Last June, the Republican U.S. leader, who is deeply unpopular in her home state of California, commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense. He granted her clemency after Kardashian lobbied and met with him at the White House. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later met Johnson after she was released on parole.
Kardashian, who recently announced that she is studying to become a lawyer, has continued to push for criminal justice reform. She has maintained a relationship with the White House and is working with officials to try to obtain more clemencies.
"So many people have would say to me, 'Don't go to the White House, your career will be over. Don't go there,' and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days," she said on CNN's Van Jones Show in an interview airing on Saturday. "I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don't care."
Many fans have contacted Kardashian, one of the most popular stars in the world with more than 135 million Instagram followers, to get her to try to use her celebrity to bring more political change. She told Van Jones that people write her "every time there is an issue going on in the White House, which is pretty often."
"I think that people, I see on Twitter people writing me all the time, 'Kim, do something, do this, do that,' and I have been very honest with the administration," she said. "I have been very honest with everyone, from Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump], to everyone in the White House about how I feel about immigration in particular and we've had the conversations."
"The reality is, I can't do everything," she continued. "I'm not in that position and if I can change people's lives in a different area, I have to focus on that and I have definitely voiced my opinion on other things and requested things in other areas."
Last year, Kardashian told Jones in a CNN interview, when asked about the skepticism over the reason for her meeting with Trump, "I have kids and why would I spend my time away from my kids...for a PR stunt? To a lot of people, it was a risky move to take, going. If there was a possibility that it could have hurt my brand, I mean, I wouldn't take that kind of PR risk."
Jones noted at the time that people may think that Trump "used" her as a political pawn and that their meeting could be seen as her endorsing him.
"I think Kanye's already given him legitimacy in that way," she said, referencing husband Kanye West's support for the president, who he has also met at the White House. "So I don't think I would be used, and at the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. So I don't think like, what could he really use me for?"
"When I got the meeting, I knew there would be tons of backlash, I knew people wouldn't understand it," Kim told Jones. "And at that point, I had to make a decision that this was bigger than me."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?