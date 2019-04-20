Vanessa Grimaldi Sobs Over Not Being Invited to Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's Wedding

Sometimes the most awkward Bachelor drama happens when the cameras are off.

On Sunday night's episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean, Vanessa and Jared, Vanessa Grimaldi learned from her co-host and fellow Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon that she is not invited to his wedding to Ashley Iaconetti this summer. And she did not take the news well.

E! News has obtained exclusive sneak peek audio of the podcast conversation. After Haibon and fellow co-host Dean Unglert discussed how the latter and fellow Bachelor Nation stars Tanner Tolbert and Nick Viall, Grimaldi's ex-fiancé, were going to be groomsmen, Grimaldi said, "Does this mean I'm not invited to the wedding?"

"Can we all just settle down for a minute? We haven't even- we're going through the guest list right now," Haibon said. "we're just figuring everything out."

Grimaldi seemed to take the news in stride at first, saying that while she was "heartbroken," this meant she could embark on a trip at the time of the wedding like she had planned before the couple's date was finalized. She later broke down sobbing.

"I'm just sad," she said. "I totally get it...I mean I assume, I mean, I understand and I guess, I don't want to make an ass of myself by making an assumption, but I assume it's because of a particular person and I get that, and like I said, I'm not mad, I'm not anything, I'm mostly just sad."