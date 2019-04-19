John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling Are Leaving Chicago PD and Chicago Med

Parrish Lewis/James Dimmock/NBC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 4:54 PM
Parrish Lewis/James Dimmock/NBC
The One Chicago franchise is losing a few regulars.
John Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling are all departing at the end of the current seasons of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, Deadline reports. Colin Donnell confirmed news of his exit on Twitter.
Seda has starred on Chicago P.D. as Detective Antonio Dawson since the first season, and while he left to join Chicago Justice, he returned to P.D. after Justice's cancellation.
Donnell has starred on Chicago Med for all four seasons as Dr. Connor Rhodes, and Kuhling has been on Med since the end of season two. She plays Dr. Ava Bekker.
Deadline reports that all of the departures are for creative reasons.
Donnell tweeted about his exit, saying that the news was accurate.
"Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing," he said.
"It's been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the @WolfEnt family. I know that there's great things coming for Season 5 and I can't wait to see what they are along with all you fans," he said in another tweet.
Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med have all been renewed for the 2019/2020 season. NBC had no comment on the exits.
Chicago PD returns April 24, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. and Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?