How to Refresh Your Home for Spring Under $50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring is a time of newness and with newness comes shopping.

But with all this shopping you've been doing in all areas of your life, you've to make concessions somewhere. For instance, it's very likely that you're in the mood to completely redo your entire living space, but that's pricy—let's be real. So what's a doable way to liven up your living quarters for spring, you ask? With a few bright, cheery and festive home additions that are all under $50. Maybe you're more focused on your front yard and want to throw a cute welcome sign up. Or maybe you'd rather add a floral pillow and some candles to your living room.

All good because we've got all the upgrades for you right here!