Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Make way for the Olsen twins!

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 32, made a rare red carpet appearance together on Thursday. The actresses and Full House alumni-turned-fashion moguls attended Youth America Grand Prix's 20th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, and were, well, twinning...with black outfits and honey blonde hairstyles.

Mary-Kate wore a full-length button-down black wool coat with bell sleeves and red pointed toe kitten heels. Ashley sported a black blazer and matching baggy dress pants with a long hem.

While the Olsen twins tend to shy away from the spotlight, they were photographed together a few times last year and wore corresponding black outfits during the last three. They were spotted together in December, out and about in Manhattan. A month earlier, they attended the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the city's Museum of Modern Art. Last June, they attended the CFDA Fashion Awards together.