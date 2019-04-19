From Felicity Huffman to Niecy Nash, a Star-Studded Cast Shines in When They See Us Trailer

When They See Us wants you to know the truth. Netflix's new series from Ava DuVernay, based on the story of the Central Park Five, retells the events of the infamous case involving five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit in April 1989.

The series, which has a powerful new trailer you can see below, chronicles what happened to Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise beginning in the spring of 1989 through 2002 when they were exonerated, and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.