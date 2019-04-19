Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Boyfriend Steve Kazee and Her "Very Intense" Year

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Jenna Dewan has a new hobby thanks to her new boyfriend. 

The dancer and actress has been going strong with her beau Steve Kazee and it seems his interests are starting to rub off on the star. As she revealed to temporary Ellen DeGeneres Show host John Cenaon Friday, she is now a wrestling watcher. 

"Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," she shared with Cena, a famed WWE pro. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."

While Dewan has found romance with Kazee, a fellow actor and Tony Award-winning Broadway star, she also acknowledged how her life has changed in the past year. 

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

Back in April 2018, she and ex-husband Channing Tatum announced their amicable separation after nearly nine years of marriage. Six months later, the dancer filed for divorce.

The two have remained civil ever since the split, always making it clear their priority is peacefully co-parenting their daughter, 5-year-old Everly Tatum

"It's no secret I had like a very intense year and a lot of change," she told Cena. As she explained to the host, she's a "hippie at heart" and likes to do practices and rituals that connect her to "something greater than" herself. She noted to Cena those rituals helped her through change and her "crazy" year. The star even took a two-week trip to Peru to live with a tribe. 

 

Now, she's opening up about all of it in her new book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day

While reflecting on a winding journey can be tough, Dewan noted, "It was really cathartic and actually fun to write this."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
When They See Us

From Felicity Huffman to Niecy Nash, a Star-Studded Cast Shines in When They See Us Trailer

Pete Davidson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Pete Davidson Jokes He's "Lonely" and Opens Up About Living With His Mom

Easter Candy

The Great Easter Candy Debate: Which Tasty Confection Is Your Go-To Treat?

Chad Michael Murray Busy Tonight

Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Once Made Out With Him to Prove a Point on the Freaky Friday Set

Kourtney Kardashian, Birthdays

From a Bathtub Cake to Younes Bendjima: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Bash

Kate Hudson, Almost Famous

It's All Happening! Kate Hudson Is 40 and We're Toasting to Her (Almost) Famous On-Screen Roles

The Act, Joey King

She Plays Her on TV, But Is Joey King Ready to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.