Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Carrie Underwood Feud Rumors With Hilarious Tweet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 6:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

What feud?

Kelly Clarkson is shutting down any speculation of a feud between her and Carrie Underwood. The Grammy winner took to Twitter on Thursday night to hilariously respond to a tabloid report about the alleged "bad blood" between her and the country star.

Sharing a photo of the magazine cover, which shows a side-by-side picture of the stars, Clarkson wrote, "Someone just sent me this & I'm like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!"

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

Clarkson added, "At least give me a good pic if y'all are gonna be lying is all I'm sayin'."

"Carrie didn't get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie," one social media user replied.

"Hahaha touché," Clarkson responded to the Twitter user. "Well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble this is what I tell myself."

Clarkson has become known for her hilarious social media posts lately. And in just a few weeks, the 36-year-old star will take her humor to the stage as she hosts the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. So be sure to tune in for more LOL-worthy moments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Carrie Underwood , Feuds , Apple News , Top Stories , Twitter

Trending Stories

Latest News
Madonna, Maluma

Madonna and Maluma Will Perform Their New Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Game of Jones, Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Failing to Explain the Connection Between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Is Hilarious

Jac Vanek Becca Tobin LADYGANG 113

This X-Rated Prison Letter Totally Shocks LADYGANG's Becca & Jac: "Holy S--t!"

Earth, Music Videos

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and More Stars Team Up for "Earth" With Lil Dicky: Watch Now

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019, Party

Paris Hilton's Outrageous Coachella Looks Through the Years

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

One Year Later: How John Cena and Nikki Bella Found Their Way Back to Happiness

Lizzo

How a Vow of Silence Turned Lizzo Into a Body-Positive Queen With an Unstoppable Singing Career

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.