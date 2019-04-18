Arie and Lauren Luyendyk's Babymoon May Be Better Than Any Bachelor Getaway

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Instagram

In an island in the sun, this Bachelor couple is going to have some fun.

As Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk prepare to welcome their first child later this summer, the famous pair is packing their bags and heading to a tropical destination far, far away from home.

How does the warm, sunny beaches of Bermuda sound for a babymoon?

As documented on Instagram, the couple arrived to The Loren at Pink Beach with help from Booking.com.

"Thank you @truebermuda for a great day on the water!" Arie shared on social media while posing with his wife on a gorgeous boat. "@bermuda is pretty incredible so far #BermudaBabymoon #beabooker #gotobermuda @bookingcom @thelorenbermuda."

In just a few short days, the couple has experienced a glass bottom kayak ride, cliff jumping and of course some delicious food.

But with a baby on the way, there's also plenty of time for some rest and relaxation.

"Namaste in @bermuda," Lauren shared on her social media. "Thank you for helping us get our morning started right @yogawithtali!"

Ultimately, this is only the beginning of what is sure to be an unforgettable vacation. Take a look at more highlights from their babymoon in our gallery below.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Busy Bodies

When you have all of Bermuda to explore, there's no rest for curious travelers like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Beach Babe

The mom-to-be stays out of the water while vacationing at The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Picture-Perfect Views

You can't put a price on waking up to ocean blue water and sunny skies. And in Bermuda? Bonus! 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Model Behavior

Smile for the camera, Arie. Lauren snaps a candid shot of her husband enjoying the ocean blue water. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Cheers to Love

"Swizzle my nizzle," Arie wrote on Instagram Stories while looking forward to the future with his wife. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Just Keeping Swimming....

Everyday is an adventure when you're vacationing with Arie and Lauren. Need proof? Take a look at their morning glass bottom kayak session. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

What's for Lunch

Who's hungry? Lauren may just satisfy her pregnancy cravings with a meal by the water. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

R&R

"He looks content, but i know he's thinking about what activity he could do next," Lauren wrote on Instagram Stories while catching her man relaxing for a few short minutes. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Greetings From Paradise

Is it just us, or does Arie love posing for the camera–and his wife? 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Luyendyk, Babymoon

Instagram

Cheers to Parenthood

With a new baby on the way, both Arie and Lauren have so much to look forward to. 

Enjoy the trip, you two! We can't wait for more photos. 

