Check Out the Best Looks to Ever Grace the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 5:00 AM

Ready, set, roll out the red carpet! 

The first of May is right around the corner and that can only mean one thing—it's time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Honoring the artists whose music topped Billboard charts all year along, this year's star-studded ceremony promises to be bigger than ever. (Have you heard the one and only Kelly Clarkson is hosting?)

But aside from all the live performances, which include the Jonas BrothersBTS with Halsey, and Sam Smith, plus an appearance from Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey, pop culture lovers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Hollywood rocks to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. 

Whether it's Jennifer Lopez's belly-baring gown or Chrissy Teigen's striped Balmain jumpsuit, the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet is always haven for stars ready to take a style risk. 

Photos

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

Check out our gallery below to see the celebs who have nailed their Billboard Music Awards looks over the years: 

Taylor Swift, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.

Selena Gomez

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.

Shawn Mendes, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nails it at the 2018 ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson

The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host  wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony. 

BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

BTS

In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads. 

Zendaya, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images

Zendaya

The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget. 

Janet Jackson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Janet Jackson

The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.

Kendall Jenner, Billboard Music Awards

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Kendall Jenner

There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014. 

G-Eazy, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

G-Eazy

A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.

Chrissy Teigen, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, Carrie Underwood, Oscar de la Renta

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC

Carrie Underwood

As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards 2015, ESC

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!

John Legend, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

John Legend

In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.

Jenna Dewan, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

Hot mama alert! The Step Up star set the red carpet on fire in this leather mini-dress.

Katy Perry, 2012 Billboard Music Awards, Most Memorable Looks

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC

Katy Perry

In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.

Ciara, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ciara

Only one word comes to mind after seeing the Julien MacDonald ensemble the singer rocked in 2018: Flawless!

Andy Cohen, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Andy Cohen

The Bravo patriarch turned heads for all the right reasons during the 2018 ceremony.

Kate Beckinsale, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

David Becker/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

There's something so white hot about the Hamel ensemble the actress sported in 2016. 

Billboard Music Awards, Miley Cyrus

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. 

Kelly Rowland, Billboard Music Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kelly Rowland

Yup, she's indeed a silver siren in this textured Rami Al Ali confection back in 2013.

Nicole Scherzinger, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Nicole Scherzinger

Don't cha wish you could pull off this daring look, which The Masked Singer judge rocked to the 2017 event.

Shania Twain, Billboard Music Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Shania Twain

The songstress makes a regal entrance at the 2013 show in this expertly draped pearl Pavoni by Mikael D. gown.

We can't wait to see how Hollywood delivers this year!

