See Woody and Buzz Face Off Against a Cat in New Toy Story 4 Teaser

The Toy Story gang is back together on a new wild adventure, facing off with a most fluffy obstacle in the upcoming fourth film.

On Thursday, Disney-Pixar released a new 30-second teaser for Toy Story 4, which opens up with Woody (Tom Hanks) telling the gang they're going on a road trip. Their adventurous journey with new owner Bonnie reaches new heights when Woody and his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts) reunite. Toy Story fans got a first look at the return of Woody's former partner earlier this year, where she debuted her new look in pants.

Meanwhile, old-timer Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is found in a tough situation again separated from the group. In the new teaser, we see him trapped against a carnival game wall of prizes, unable to escape.