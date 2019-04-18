Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Turns 1: See Their Cutest Family Photos

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 12:48 PM

Dwayne &amp;quot;The Rock&amp;quot; Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

There's been a big birthday in the Johnson house!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's youngest daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, celebrated her first birthday on Wednesday, complete with a touching tribute from her famous dad. 

"Happy 1st Birthday to our strong lil' beauty, Tiana Gia," the Jungle Cruise actor wrote on Instagram. "Get used to daddy's hands kid ~ they'll always have your back." Needless to say, hearts around the world immediately melted. 

It was just 12 months ago the star announced the arrival of his and longtime partner Lauren Hashian's second child together. In true Johnson fashion, the actor paid credit where credit was due at the time as he praised Hashian for giving birth to their daughter. 

 

Photos

Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments

"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

The action star continued, "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

He then sweetly vowed to "love, protect, guide and make [Tiana] laugh for the rest of my life." Judging by their adorable family photos together, he's kept his word so far. Take a look for yourself in E!'s gallery below. 

Happy Birthday, Tiana!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Hi Tiana

The star got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote online. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his little one. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas in matching red. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

She's 1!

Just like that, little Tiana has celebrated her first birthday. 

  
  


