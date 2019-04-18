How Wendy Williams Is Quickly Untangling Kevin Hunter From Her Life After Filing for Divorce

Not everything has to be complicated.

A week after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter after 21 years of marriage, Wendy Williams appears to be fast-tracking his excision from her day-to-day life. Her latest move: acknowledging her staff's well-chronicled objections to his presence on the set of her eponymous talk show.

"Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show," a show spokesperson confirmed to E! News on Thursday morning. "Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors."

Hunter, who recently welcomed a child with his longtime mistress, had been an executive producer on the show since its debut in 2008—and irking people who worked for them for almost as long.

"Having Kevin on set was stressful and made for a tense working environment," a source shared as news of his exit surfaced. "Wendy is relieved."

And she's hardly alone, considering the outpouring of concern for Williams' well-being in the days leading up to her difficult and, to some, long overdue decision to leave her husband.